Priest’s 8-year-old son siphons off Rs 35,000 to play online game

An eight-year-old boy siphoned off Rs 35,000 from his dad’s account to clear stages of an online survival game. The minor spent money from his father’s savings account in numerous instalments. The boy’s father, a priest, noticed that around Rs 18,000 was missing from his bank account and approached the Lucknow cyber police on August 17, Times of India reported.

During investigations, the cyber police found that the victim’s account was linked to e-wallet. Abhay Mishra, Nodal officer of Lucknow police cyber cell said that initially, they thought that the victim had shared his OTP with fraudsters. However, the priest denied it, the Times of India reported. So the police started probing the role of any family members.

The cops interrogated the man’s wife, who said that she has no idea of using it. The minor, however, broke down when questioned. He said that he had spent the money on an online survival game called Free Fire to qualify the levels.

After the case was cracked, the priest withdrew the complaint.