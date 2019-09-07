Tickets from UAE to cost over Dh.4000 during Christmas

The Filipinos who wish to be in their home at the time of Christmas must be ready to pay around Dh.4000 to book their flight tickets. The ticket prices to Philippines and to some other destination will soar as the Christmas season is nearing.

“The Philippine expat population from the UAE usually travels during December for Christmas and New Year. Few with families only take the opportunity to travel during summer to the Philippines. Hence the flight rates are not as high. For example, current flight rates to Manila is around Dh3,500 per person, in comparison, peak rates during the winter time is around Dh4,500 per person,” said a travel agent.

The ticket prices may sometimes go double the normal fare. The only way to get rid of this is to book your tickets in advance. A popular UAE daily has published the comparative ticket fares.