“What Should I do to Become President of India”? Student Asks P.M Modi. Here is what he Replied(WATCH VIDEO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was interacting with a group of students at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Headquarters to witness the key moments in the journey of Chandrayaan 2. ISRO may have lost the communication with the lander but these students gained a lot by interacting with the students. One among them used the opportunity to pose a question to the prime minister of India. He asked what steps he should follow to become the president of India.

”My aim is to become the President of India. What steps should I follow? To which P.M Modi responded “Why President? Why not Prime Minister?”. He then broke into laughter. Watch video here