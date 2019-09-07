“Where is Dr. Sivan?” NDTV journalist Shouts at Scientist After ISRO Loses Communication With Lander. WATCH VIDEO

The whole nation was stuck to their television sets waiting for the crucial moments of Chandrayaan 2’s journey. It was all going fine for Vikram lander before the news broke that ISRO had lost touch with the Vikram lander. People who watched it on TV had no clue what was happening as they looked at the worried faces of scientists.

The nation congratulated the scientists for their efforts but a journalist from NDTV decided it was time to shout at the scientists who were visibly upset. We can only hear the sound of the journalist but OpIndia reports that the journalist was indeed Pallava Bagla from NDTV. He wanted ISRO chairman K Sivan to come forward and explain the situation and not some ‘junior’.

“Why has the chairman not come. Normally when something goes wrong, chairman comes. Why is Dr. Sivan not here to face the press and not somebody junior,” he shouts at a scientist. Watch video.