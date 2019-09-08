Man gets E-challan for not wearing helmet while ‘Driving Car’

A man in UP on Saturday claimed that he has started wearing a helmet while driving his car. Piyush Varshney said that he received an e-challan of Rs. 500 on August 27 for not wearing a helmet while driving his four-wheeler.

“Due to fear of getting challan again, I am wearing a helmet while driving the car. On challan issued, there was my car number,” he said. The police said that it could be a mistake which would be rectified after the challan’s verification.

“We got a complaint from a man who said that he got an e-challan for not wearing a helmet and there was the number of his car on the challan. We are verifying the challan. Several times mistakes were found due to wrong feeding of data. We can verify the challan and will cancel it if we found it wrong,” Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Ajijul Haq told reporters.