Onam Special Recipe 2019 : Chicken 65

How to Make Chicken 65

Wash the chicken pieces well in water. Put in a bowl, add vinegar and mix well. Then add chilli powder and mix well.

Add the monosodium glutamate and mix well.

Next, add the food colour and mix well.

Add ginger – garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder, curd and salt.

It is important to add each ingredient one by one and to mix well before the other ingredient is added as doing this will ensure that every ingredient is well mixed with every chicken piece.

Finally, sprinkle the corn flour over the chicken and mix well.

A tbsp of water can be added if needed, but usually it’s not needed.

Mix well and refrigerate for 3 – 4 hours.

Heat oil, add a small bit of the masala in to test. If the masala pops up immediately, the oil is ready for frying.

Add the chicken pieces, 5 – 6 at a time, and take them out when nicely fried.

It may take 5 – 7 mins if the oil is at the perfect temperature.

Garnish with sliced onions, tomatoes and lemon wedges.

Ingredients

1/2 lb – chicken, cubed

1 or 2 tbsp – Corn flour

2 tsp – chilli powder

1 tsp – coriander powder

1/2 tsp – Turmeric powder

2 tsp – Ginger Garlic paste

1 tbsp – Curd

1 tsp – white Vinegar

1/2 tsp – monosodium glutamate

2 – 3 drops – red food color

salt to taste