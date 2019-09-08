Realme set to launch 5G smartphone soon

Realme set to launch 5G smartphone, will be powered by the Snapdragon 7-series chipset. The SoC will include Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System. It will incorporate a modem, RF transceiver and RF Front-end. The new chipset will also enhance the company’s new models with support for all frequency bands and regions.

Having “standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, will lead to the maximum compatibility that flagship smartphones need,” Realme said in a statement. The Realme 5G smartphone powered by the new chipset will also include “Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Elite Gaming features.”

Realme is also working with Qualcomm for a smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. It will “provide consumers with the outstanding user experience that is made possible by incorporating Qualcomm’s leading technology,” Realme added.