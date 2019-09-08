Sandeep G Varier Gives an Awesome Reply to the Man Who Was Lamenting About Hindu Symbols Found Everywhere in India

In a Facebook post that caught our attention, a man was seen venting his frustration at the fact that there are Hindu symbols appearing everywhere in India.

“The bridges, road, buildings, rocket etc which are built using public money gets Bhoomi Pooja and customary coconut smashing. From trains to missiles, everything gets Hindu Purana names. Rakhi tying, weapon pooja, etc in places from Railway station to Police station. All of this should be stopped. The nation doesn’t belong to anyone’s father,” he wrote on facebook(Original Fb post below)

BJP leader Sandeep G Varier has now given a mouth shuttering reply to his Facebook post.

“There is a nation wherefrom everything to Train and missiles were given names of Babar and Ghazni. But this is how it works here, and it will be the same.

We may do the customary coconut smashing before sending rockets, we may inaugurate Arjun tank by keeping lemon beneath Arjun tank. Weapon Pooja and Raksha Bandhan will happen in government offices. There will be Ganapathy Homam for bridge inauguration. All of this happens because the name of this nation is Hindustan,” he wrote on Facebook. (Original Fb post below)