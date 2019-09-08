World’s fastest driverless car breaks  Guinness World Records 

A self-driving car is officially the fastest in the world after smashing a Guinness World Record test.Roborace Robocar – driven by AI and powered by electricity – reached an eye-watering top speed of 175.49mph during back-to-back runs at Elvington Airfield.
There was no original record to beat — being the first of its kind — so Guinness set a target of 160mph, Motoring Research reports.Robocar also wowed at Goodwood Festival of Speed last year, when it became the first self-driving car to complete the event’s hill climb.
Bryn Balcombe, Roborace’s chief strategy officer, says the technology is set to “blow people’s minds” when they watch races live.
