At least 20 killed in terror attacks

At least 20 people has lost their lives in terror attacks in the African country Burkina Faso. The people were killed in two separate attacks on Sunday.

In the first attack, 10 people were killed as the vehicle they were travelling was exploded as the vehicle rode over an improvised explosive device. The incident took place in Barsalogho region.

Ten drivers of three-wheeler food vans were killed in a attack around 50 kilometers away from Barsalogho area. Earlier this month around 24 soldiers were killed in an attack.

Burkina Faso, one of the poorest country in the world is fighting against the Islamic terrorists. The revolt by the militants has begun in 2015 and more than 500 people had lost their lives.