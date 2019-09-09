Latest NewsSports

US Open Tennis: Rafael Nadal wins the singles title

Sep 9, 2019, 07:57 am IST
In tennis, Rafael Nadal has won the Men’s’ singles title of US Open tennis championship on Monday. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in a five hour long match. He clinched the title final by beating Daniil Medvedev by 7-5,6-3,5-7,4-6,6-4.

This is the 19th Grand Slam title of world number 2 Nadal. And also his fourth US Open title.

Nadal aged 33 is just one shy of Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of 20 Grand Slam title and has also become the second oldest US Open champion after Ken Roswell. Rosewell won the title in 1970 at the age of 35.

Nadal has won the US open earlier in 2010,2013 and 2017. He has reached the finals of US Open five time.

