US Open Tennis: Rafael Nadal wins the singles title

In tennis, Rafael Nadal has won the Men’s’ singles title of US Open tennis championship on Monday. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in a five hour long match. He clinched the title final by beating Daniil Medvedev by 7-5,6-3,5-7,4-6,6-4.

5 sets in nearly 5 hours… An EPIC way to win your 4th title in Flushing Meadows! ? @rafaelnadal ?#USOpen pic.twitter.com/dn3Krln0m1 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2019

This is the 19th Grand Slam title of world number 2 Nadal. And also his fourth US Open title.

2019 #USOpen champions Bianca Andreescu Rafa Nadal The emotion of the moment. The thrill of victory. Celebration symmetry. pic.twitter.com/qZhe2y3PA5 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) September 9, 2019

Nadal aged 33 is just one shy of Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of 20 Grand Slam title and has also become the second oldest US Open champion after Ken Roswell. Rosewell won the title in 1970 at the age of 35.

Congratulations @RafaelNadal, a gutsy victory to claim your 19th Major, 4th @usopen crown and 2nd Slam title this year after the French. Stand tall friend, you are closing in, it was a privilege to present this trophy to you tonight.?? pic.twitter.com/p6yIzYQULX — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 9, 2019

Nadal has won the US open earlier in 2010,2013 and 2017. He has reached the finals of US Open five time.