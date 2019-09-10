4 Sanitation workers dead while cleaning sewer

In a shocking incident, four sanitation workers lost their lives while cleaning a sewer. One person is in critical stage and is undergoing treatment.The incident took place in Madhuban kanti village in Muzaffarpur in bihar.

From 1993 to July,5,2019 around 814 sanitation workers has died in the country while cleaning sewers. As per the data of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, 206 sanitation workers has died in Tamil Nadu. This is the highest in the country. 156 workers died in Gujarat.