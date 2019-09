Group of youth stoned an old man to death here in Balaramapuram. Thembamuttam native Karunakaran (65) was murdered by neighbours due to a dispute. Balaramapuram police have taken three into custody.

The neighbours had clashed with Karunakaran who was under the influence of alcohol on Sunday. The dispute in the name of placing a flex near Karunakaran’s house changed soon turned physical. The neighbouring youth hurled stones at Karunakaran after beating him.