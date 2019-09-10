Former governor joined BJP

Former Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh joined BJP. Kalyan Singh has finished his five year term as the governor and stepped out from the constitutional post on September 3.

Kalyan Singh received BJP membership from BJP Uttar Pradesh state president Swanthradev Singh. Singh, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was a senior leader of BJP in the state. He quit party membership to took the position of governor.

Kalyan Singh, a accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case has lost his constitutional privilege has also ended as he stepped out from the governor post. Now he will have to face the trial. Earlier CBI on Monday has approached the court demanding trial against Singh. Supreme Court has asked the CBI to consider Singh as a accused as he stepped out from the post.