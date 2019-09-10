Government plans to spend $130 billion for modernising military

National media reported that the Union Government is planning to modernise the Indian military. The government is planned to spend $.130 billion for this. The union government has decided to spend the money within next five years. The process to improve the cobatt of military will done in next five to seven years.

Under the scheme the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will pe provided with critical weapons, missiles, fighter jets and submarines.

The government’s first priority is infantry modernisation. The Indian Army will get 2600 infantry combat vehicles and 1700 future ready combat vehicles. Air Force will provided with 110 multirole fighter aircrafts. Indian Navy will get 200 ships, 500 aircrafts and 24 attack submarines.