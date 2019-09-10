India to receive ‘S-400’ air defence missiles in 18-19 months

India will get the S-400′ air defence missiles from Russia within 18-19 months. India has decided to buy the advanced air defence system to strengthen the defence mechanism especially along borders.

India has signed the deal to buy the air defence missile from Russia last year October. India will get 5 missiles and the total cost of the deal is $.5.43 billion.

The S-400 missile system is capable of engaging targets independently as well as after receiving data from others radars. The missile is ground based and can detect, track and shoot down multiple targets. In can shoot down cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, drones, aircrafts and unmanned aerial vehicles.