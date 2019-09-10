Mahika Sharma slams Pakistani actress Veena Malik for mocking ‘Chandrayaan 2’

Pakistani actress Veena Malik who mocked India’s moon mission has got befitting reply. The TV actress Mahika Sharma has slammed Veena Malik for mocking ‘Chandrayaan-2’.

Veena Malik is a brainless personality. She is another Rakhi Sawant from Pakistan. And such kind of individuals in their country is putting down the name of their nation. If she is slamming India, she is taking out her frustration that they can’t even set a mission. They are totally dependent on China and who can soon rule over them. And they will be helpless”, said Mahika Sharma.

“Veena should remember her video which she made for her swayamvar was in India. In the video, she spoke about how India helped her to get money, fame. She also accepted the fact that India gave her freedom. And now it’s like Hamari Billi Humko Meawww”, Sharma added.

Veena Malik has gained popularity after she appeared in Big Boss. She had earlier said that India has gave her freedom. recently retweeted Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry’s tweet slamming India.