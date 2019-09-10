Man kills infant daughter after fight with wife

The Delhi police has arrested a man for killing his 21-day-old daughter. He was arrested on the complaint of his wife.

Mukesh aged 26 has been killed his baby daughter after a fight with his wife. He strangled the baby and then drowned her in a water tank.

As per the mother of the child, her husband was not happy of her going to her mother’s home. He took the child to upstair and locked the room. Later when he opened the room she saw the child lying on a cot unconscious. Mukesh told her that he strangled the child first and later drowned her. The police took the child to hospital and she was declared brought dead.