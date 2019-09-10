Man pastes driving license and all vehicle documents on helmet to avoid penalty,video goes viral : Watch Here

Insurance agent, Ram Shah, who travels every day by his two-wheeler, decided to paste his driving license along with the vehicle’s RC, insurance slip and PUC certificate on his helmet.

So now, whenever any traffic police official stops him, all his documents are always available with him. “This way I am never hassled on the road and I don’t have to pay any fine ever.”

In the coming days, under the Gujarat government new traffic rules will be imposed in the state. Under these rules, people driving vehicles will be charged with heavy fines if they break rules.