Moon mission of US was successful as it was launched on ‘Ekadashi’, claims former RSS leader

A former RSS leader has come with an astonishing claim for the success of USA’s moon mission. Sambhaji Bhide, a former RSS leader has claimed the moon mission of US was successful as it was launched on ‘Ekadashi day’.

America attempted to send their spacecraft on the lunar surface 38 times earlier but failed on all those occasions. To all their surprise, the Americans succeeded in sending their spacecraft to the moon in the 39th attempt which was based on the Indian time measurement system. They were successful because the spacecraft was launched on the day of ‘Ekadashi’, he said.

Bhide, the leader of Shiv Pratishthan Hindusthan is also an accused in the Koregaon Bhim caste violence case occurred in 2018 january.

Ekadash is the 11th day of every of the 2 lunar phases which happen in a Hindu calendar month. It is considered as a auspicious day.