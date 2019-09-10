Narendra Modi crosses 50 million followers

The number of followers following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on microblogging site Twitter has crossed 50 million.

Narendra Modi is placed in the third most followed leader in the social media. Former US President Barack Obama is in the first position with 108 million followers. The present US President Donald Trump is in the second position with 64 million followers.

Narendra Modi jointed Twitter on 2009. His Facebook page has 44.8 million followers and Instagram page has 25 million.