Terrace collapses during Muharram procession ; several injured

Over 20 people were injured after a portion of a terrace collapsed during a Muharram procession in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Reports inform that the tragic incident took place in B Thandrapadu village of Kurnool district of the southern state. Of the 20 people injured, five of them were known to have sustained head and bone fractures.

According to a video released by ANI, several people who were seen standing on the terrace fell on the ground. While scores who were seen standing below scampered to safety as soon the terrace collapsed. No causalities have been reported so far.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Portion of a terrace collapsed during a Muharram procession, in B.thandrapadu village of Kurnool district, late last night. 20 people injured. They were later taken to a hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/k2tPpsouCC — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

As soon as the incident took place, the locals rushed the injured ones to the a nearby hospital for treatment. According to report, the injured were immediately rushed to Kurnool Government General hospital for treatment.