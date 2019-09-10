‘We are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said that the opposition parties are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tharoor said this slamming Pakistan over the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

” Pakistan has no locus standi as far as India’s internal matters are concerned. We are in Opposition, we can criticize the government in the country over Kashmir, but outside India, we are one. We will not give an inch to Pakistan”, Tharoor said.

” Prime Minister of India is heard with respect at the UN, he should go and speak. We are with him”, said Tharoor, who is a a former United Nations diplomat. Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly this month.