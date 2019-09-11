Congress MLA misbehaves with female Air India staff

A Congress MLA has been accused of misbehaving with a female Air India staff. Vinod Chandrakar, MLA from Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh has been alleged of misbehaving with a female staff at Raipur Airport on August 7 as she denied permission to board the flight after he arrived late on the airport.

The Alliance Air flight 9I-728 on August 7 from Raipur to Ranchi was scheduled for 6.30 but MLA was denied to board the plane by Air India staff at Raipur airport as he late arrived the airport. It is alleged that the MLA shouted at the female staff, grabbed her ID card and took her phone and did not give back her.

“The boarding pass of the MLA was taken out in advance at 05.36 hours. All the passengers were boarded except five passengers. Repeated announcement was made at the security hod area and also check-in area at 06.12 hours. One passenger reported and informed that others were on way.Airport manager of Air India along with thr Air India Transport Services Limited in charge, other Customer Service Agent waited for them”, the report by AIr India says.

As the passengers did not come till 06.13, the staff gone to flight and the door of the flight was closed at 06.18 and the flight took off 06.30 hours.

But MLA has denied the allegation.He said that he arrived airport at 5.30. But due to delay in security check he reached final gate at 06.05. And the female staff has shouted at him and did not allow him to board the flight.