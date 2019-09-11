Former chief minister and son under house arrest

In Andhra Pradesh, the former chief minister N.Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh and many other leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were placed under house arrest ahead of the TDP’s protest march on today.

The TDP has called for a protest march against the increasing attack against party workers by ruling YSR Congress party. TDP accuses that 8 party workers has been killed in the attack of YSR Congress party workers.

TDP Chief & former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will hold the hunger strike from 8 am to 8 pm at his residence https://t.co/6wfxBEj3nr — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

Naidu had said that TDP will go ahead with the protest. He has called to observe a 12 hours hunger strike across the state.Lokesh, the general secretary of the party has said that the struggle would continue till justice is done.

The police has imposed Section 144 in various parts of the state. DGP has informed that no meeting, rally, procession or protest could be allowed.