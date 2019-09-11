‘Milk is costlier than petrol’: Milk touches Rs.140 per litre mark

In Pakistan milk is costlier than petrol. The price of milk has touched sky. In Sindh and Karachi, the milk is priced at Rs.140 per litre.

But the funniest thing is that petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are lower than that of milk. Petrol is priced Rs 113 per litre, while diesel was Rs 91 per litre in Pakistan.

During Muharram, Sabeels (stalls) are set up in different parts of the city to offer milk, juices and cold water to the participants of the holy month’s processions. For this, there is a huge demand for milk. Due to the increased demand, the milk prices have shot up. The official price of milk set by the government is still Rs 94 a litre.