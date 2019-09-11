“Next agenda is retrieving parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and making it a part of India”, Says union minister

Union Minister Jitendra Singh claimed that the next agenda of narendra Modi led union government will be retrieving parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and making it a part of India.

This is not only the agenda of BJP but the coalition union ministry led by late Congress leader Narasimha Rao also aimed this. In 1994 the Indian parliament has unanimously passed a resolution demanding this, Singh said addressing mediapersons.

” Next agenda is retrieving parts of Pakistan Occupied jammu and Kashmir and making it a part of India. it is not only my party’s commitment, but it was also part of a unanimously passed resolution of the Parliamnet in 1994. This was passed by the Congress-led government of Narasimha Rao”, he said.