Onam 2019: President, Prime Minister, Amit Shah tweets in Malayalam

Sep 11, 2019, 01:01 pm IST
President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and many other  has wished Onam greetings to all Keralites. President, and Prime Minister greeted all keralites in Malayalam on a post shared on Twitter.

“On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens and especially to our brother and sisters of Kerala in India and abroad”, President tweeted.

” On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my warm greetings to our sisters and brothers of Malayali community across the globe. May this festival shower happiness, peace and prosperity all around”, union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

