Police distributes free helmets to traffic violators

Police has distributed free helmets to people who were fined for riding two-wheelers without wearing helmet. The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissionerate has come with this move. The police also distributed ‘Thank You’ notes to riders who followed traffic rules.

” We are carrying out this drive to spread awareness about the new traffic norms. Today we decided to give the violators a helmet for free after they have paid the fine”, said DCP incharge of traffic Sagarika Nath.

He also informed that the police is focusing mainly on five types of traffic violations. They are drunk and drive, wrong-side driving, overloading, using mobile phone while driving and not wearing helmets or seat belt.