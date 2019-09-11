Truck driver fined Rs 1.41 lakh for overloading

Hefty fines imposed on drivers under the amended motor Vehicle Act has been hitting headlines after the Act came into effect on this month. Now again a driver was fined with a whopping amount for overloading.

A truck driver from Rajasthan has fined Rs.1.41 lakh for violating traffic rules in New Delhi on September 5.

Harman Ram Bhambhu, owner of the truck has informed that his driver was fined Rs.1.41 lakh for overloading and violation of registration certificate and permit rules. He also said that it took five days for him to arrange money and the vehicle was released on September 9.

The driver was fined Rs.20,000 for first one tonne and Rs.2000 for every additional tonne making it at Rs.48,000, and Rs.10,000 each for RC and permit violations. The owner was also fined the same amount thus making it a total of Rs.141,600.