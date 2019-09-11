World Cup Qualifier: India hold Asian champions Qatar to a goalless draw

In football, Indian football team made a history by holding Asian Cup Champions Qatar in a goalless draw in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and 2023 AFC Asian Cup. The match in the Group E was played at Jassim bin Hamad stadium on yesterday.

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was the hero of the match. Sandhu was the captain of the team also as Sunil Chhetri did not played due to fever. He was the star of the India as he single-handedly stopped the Qataris from scoring any goal in the Group E match which will be remembered for long by the Indians.

India has lost to Oman by 1-2 in the first match played on September 5 in Guwahati. India will next play against Bangladesh on October 15 in Kolkata.