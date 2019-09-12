‘Demonetization and GST responsible for the downfall of economy’ says BJP MP

BJP lawmaker Dr.Subramanian Swamy accused that demonetization was a foolish step and is responsible for the downfall of Indian economy.

He raised his criticism and stands on the book ‘Rest: Regaining India’s Economic Legacy’. He also accused that the present crisis will not seriously affect the economy. The foolish act of note ban and GST is responsible for the downfall of Indian economy.

He also claimed that he had put forward some directives to speed up the economic development of India. The Rajya Sabha MP of BJP also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra modi relies on ministers and friends who did not tell truth to him.