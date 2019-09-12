” Onam Sadhya in Hulk Mode”: Hulk wishes all Malayalees ‘happy onam’

Malayalees across the globe is celebrating ‘Onam’. Many has wished Keralites on the biggest festival of Malayali community. And joining the queue is Marvel Studio.

Marvel Studio has shared their ‘Onam Wish’ on their social media page. They have shared the image of Hulk having Onam Sadya. Marvel studios ia an American film studio. It is a subsidiary company of Walt Disney Studios.

Hulk is the main super hero of the Marvel series. Hulk is a fictional superhero appearing in Marvel comics. The character was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. The character first appeared in 1962 in ‘The incredible Hulk’.