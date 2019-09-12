Police raids homes of supporter of opposition leader

The Russian police has conducted a nationwide raid in the homes and offices of supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Till now around 150 raids has been conducted in more than 43 Russian cities from Vladivostok to Krasnodar. The supporters of Alexei Navalny alleged that the Russian government is targeting those who were part of Navalny’s 2018 presidential election campaigns.

An election monitoring group,Golos also accused that homes of three of its regional coordinators have been raided. The agency in a statement said that the three people were training election monitors before the Sunday vote. They accused that the police action is an attempt or pressure and intimidation of public monitors.