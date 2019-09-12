WCC launches film society in the name of P.K. Rosy

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) the women’s group in Malayalam film industry has launched a film society. The society is named after P.K.Rosy, the first women actor in Malayalam cinema.

The WCC has informed this on a post shared on social media. The Facebook post reads ” Women In Cinema Collective is launching a film society in the name of the very first woman actor of Malayalam cinema , P.K.Rosy. P K Rosy belonged to the Dalit community and was persecuted and was forced to leave this region itself, just because she acted in the silent film ‘Vigathakumaran’, the very first Malayalam feature film, produced in 1928.

This act of naming our film society a P K Rosy Film Society is a humble attempt to be sensitive and to take note of all those who have been excluded from dominant cinema histories through their gender, caste, religious or class locations and our own imagination, and have been brought to light by many a scholars, historians and activists. Our logo again invokes PK Rosy visually and has been designed by Mumbai based designer, Zoya Riyas .

P.K.Rosy Film society is an endeavour from our side for establishing a viewing space for cinema, which has most often been an all male space. Headed and run by an all ciswomen/transwomen panel, we aim at showcasing, discussing and celebrating women filmmakers, women film professionals and feminist cinema aesthetics.We hope that the film society will also serve as a democratic platform that will enable discussions on cinema and hopefully contribute to a discourse on contemporary cinema aesthetics”.