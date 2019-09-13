INX Media Case: CBI Court dismisses P Chidambaram’ plea

Delhi court rejected the plea by former Union minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media case, seeking to surrender to the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case. The court has reserved its order on Chidambaram’s application on Thursday.

On Thursday, special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar was informed by the Enforcement Directorate that Chidambaram’s arrest in the INX Media money laundering case is necessary but it will be done at an appropriate time.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the court that Chidambaram (73) is already in judicial custody in the CBI’s corruption case and not in a position to tamper with the evidence.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, had contended that the ED’s submission is mala fide and intended to make him suffer. He also told the court that Chidambaram can surrender whenever he wants to as it’s his right.

Sibal said ED had come to Chidambaram’s house to arrest him on August 20 and 21 but now they do not want to do so just to ensure that he remains in judicial custody.

On September 5, Chidambaram was remanded to 14-day judicial custody in the corruption case till September 19.