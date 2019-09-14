Belgian International: Lakshya Sen enters semi

In badminton, Indian player Lakshya Sen has entered the semi finals of men’s singles event in the Belgian International Badminton Championship.

He got a walkover against the top seeded Mark Caljouw of Netherlands. The Asian junior champion Lakshya has defeated Finland’s Eetu Heino by 21-15,21-10 in the second round to enter the quarter.

Mark defeated another Indian player Rahul Bharadwaj in the second round by 21-14,24-22 to reach quarter finals.

Lakshya Sen will face Denmark’s Kum Bruunin the semi-finals. He has earlier defeated Bruun in the Polish Open in March.