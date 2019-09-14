BJP leader found murdered

A bjp leader was found murdered in Patna, Bihar. Dinesh Koda,the district president of BJP’s SC/ST cell in Munger was found murdered near Ladaitand. His throat was slit with a sharp object.

Koda was a former Maoist leader. A pamphlet in the name of a banned organization accusing Koda to be a police informer was found near the dead body of Koda. But police claimed that the organization has no connection with the murder.

Police informed that they are investigating all the aspects. The Manu maharaj, the range DIG sid that Kida’w family has accused that some people having vengeance with Koda are behind the murder.

Koda who a Maoist activist has joined BJP three years ago. Many criminal case including murder and attack on police were pending against him.