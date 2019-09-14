Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed announces salary bonus

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum revealed the country’s top five as well as the bottom five government service centres following a comprehensive evaluation.

The list includes Fujairah’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship; Ministry of Education, Ajman Centre; Ministry of Interior, Traffic and Licensing Ajman Centre; Ministry of Interior, Wasit Police Station, Sharjah; and Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, Ras Al Khaimah Centre.

Shaikh Mohammed sanctioned a two-month salary bonus to reward the employees working at the the top five best-performing centres in recognition of their dedication.

The Dubai ruler also announced the worst service centres – Emirates Post Group, Al Khan Centre in Sharjah; Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Al Muhaisnah Centre for Preventive Medicine in Dubai; General Pension and Social Security Authority, Sharjah Centre; Ministry of Community Development, Bani Yas Social Affairs Centre in Abu Dhabi; and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Tawteen Centre in Fujairah.

Shaikh Mohammed directed to sack those in charge of the worst-performing service centres and ordered their immediate replacement.

He ordered director-generals to closely monitor their entities and improve centres’ performance for a month, announcing that he would visit these facilities, WAM reported.