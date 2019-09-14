Each family in deficit rainfall areas to get Rs 3000

Each family in the deficit rainfall area or less crop sowing this year will be given Rs.3000 as a relief. This has been announced by Bihar government.

The principal secretary of the state has informed that the state cabinet has decided to provide Rs.3000 as an immediate assistance to all the families living in the 896 panchayats of 18 districts. These areas are affected by severe drought situation.

The government has allocated Rs.900 crore from the State Contingency Fund for this. These 896 panchayats in 18 districts has received around 30% deficiency in rainfall or have registered less than 70% Kharif crop sowing.

The amount will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries account.