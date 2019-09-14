Excise inspector beaten by women for molesting girl: Video

An excise official has beaten by two women for allegedly molesting a girl. The incident took place on Friday during a raid to seize illicit liquor in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

The official was thrashed by the women accusing that the man has sexually molested a girl during a raid. The visuals took on mobile phone by the locals has become viral on the social media.

The resident of the house arguing with the excise team can been in the video. A woman suddenly accuses that Sub-Inspector Mohanlal Bhayal of molesting her daughter and start thrashing the official with other men.

The woman closed the front door from stopping him from escaping and later he held the official by his collar and dragged him on the road. Many other people has joined her in beating the official.

No other official has interfered to rescue their colleague. Police has registered a case against 7 people.