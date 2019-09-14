Minor boy arrested for rape,murder of seven-year-old girl

The Assam police has arrested a 14-year-old minor boy for allegedly raping and killing 7-year-old minor girl. The shocking incident occurred on Thursday evening at Monjuli village in Sonitpur district. Along with the minor boy another man aged 25 was also detained by the police.

The body of the girls was found in paddy field. Her throat was cut and private parts were injured. The accused minor boy has earlier also disturbed the minor which she had complained to her father.

On Thursday night the accused her dragged her out of her home as her father was not in home and her elder brother was sleeping. They took her to a paddy field and raped her and later killed her with sharp object.

The father of the girl is a daily wager and is an acute alcoholic. Her mother stays with her parents and had some mental problems.

Police has recovered two sharp objects from accused. A case under charges of rape and murder has been registered.