SFI leaders attacked bar employee for not giving liquor on dry day

Employees of a bar in Idukki has alleged that a group of SFI leaders has attacked them for not serving liquor on dry day.

The employees of Sisiliya hotel in Thodupuzha has said that a group of four people lead by a local SFI-DYFI leader has attacked the receptionist and took away money from the hotel.

A local DYFi leader was also in the group.The group arrived the bar hotel on early Friday morning around 1 am asked liquor. The employees declined the demand as it was a dry day. The bars and liquor shops were given a holiday for Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi. The group then attacked the employees in the bar and took away around Rs.22,000.

The police has stared a probe in the matter. The CCTV footages have been given to police.