Union government to ban 12 plastic items in the country

The union government is planning to stricten the fight against plastic in the country. It is reported that the union government will impose a ban on 12 items as move to tighten the struggle against single-sue plastic in the country.

The ban will be imposed in a phased manner. The timeframe for this has not decided. The union government is planning to free the country from the single-use plastic by 2022.

Earlier in his Independence day speech Prime Minister NArendra Modi has announced that the first phase of freeing the country from the single-sue plastic will be launched on October 2 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The list of plastic items to be banned by the government includes :

1.Carry bags (less than 50 microns)

2.Non-woven carry bags,

3.Small wrapping/packing films,

4.straws and stirrers,

5.Cutlery: formed cups, bowls and plates.

6.Laminated bows and plates

7.Small plastic cups and container (less than 150 ml and 5 grams

8.Plastic stick for ear buds

9.Balloons, flags and candles

10.Cigarette butts,

11.Expanded polystyrene; small plastic for beverages (less than 200 ml)

12. Roadside banners- less than 100 microns