Congress leader P Chidambaram to celebrate 74th Birthday in Tihar Jail

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who has failed to get relief despite trying every legal remedy to end his Tihar Jail stay, now seems set to celebrate his 74th birthday on Monday inside the prison.

The former Union Minister, born in 1945 in Kanadukathan in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, is in judicial custody till September 19 in the INX Media corruption case that the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing .

His bail plea is pending in the Delhi High Court that will take it up for hearing on September 23.

On September 5, a court sent the former Minister to 14 days judicial custody in the INX Media case. He was arrested late on August 21 following dramatic developments.