Criticizing Modi government Chief Minister says there is ‘Super Emergency in India’

Sep 15, 2019, 02:13 pm IST
Slamming the Narendra Modi led union government West Bengal Chief Minister said that there is super emergency in India.

Mamta who has been critical of the union government said this on Sunday while wishing peoples on the occasion of International Day of Democracy she said this. She urged the people to come forward to to do everything to protect rights and freedoms guaranteed by constitution.

” On the #InternationalDayofDemocracy today, let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on. In this era of ‘Super Emergency’, we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees’, Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

