Defence Minister condoles death of 9-year-old canine soldier ‘Dutch’

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday (September 15) condoled the death of Dutch, the canine hero who had served the Indian Army for nine years.

“The Raksha Mantri has expressed his condolences at the death of ‘Dutch’ a ‘Canine Soldier’ who recently died after serving the Army and the nation for years. ‘Dutch’ was a decorated dog of #EasternCommand who was instrumental in identifying IEDs in various CI/CT Ops (sic),” tweeted the official Twitter handle of Raksha Mantri Office India.

Dutch was instrumental in identifying Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in various operations.

Army Eastern Command on Saturday also condoled the death of Dutch, the 9-year-old dog, in Kolkata. The officials paid their last respects to the dog, who died on September 11.