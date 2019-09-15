IBSF World Billiards Championship: Pankaj Advani enter finals

In billiards, India’s star player Pankaj Advani has entered the finals of IBSF World Billiards Championship. He defeated Mike Russell of England by 5-2 in the semi-finals in Mandalay in Myanmar.

In the finals Pankaj who is looking to grab his 22 world cup will face the local boy Nay Thway Oo. This will be repetition of the last year’s final. In the last year’s world championship, Nay Thway Oo has defeated Mike Russel in the semi final l but he failed to Pankaj Advani in the final.

This year Thway Oo of Myanmar has defeated another Indian player Sourav Kothari in the semi finals by 5-3.