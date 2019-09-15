Malala Yousafzai spreads fake news against India over Kashmir issue

Supposed human rights activist Malala Yousafzai launched yet another attack on India over Kashmir and in the process was called out for her hypocrisy and for making up facts.

In a series of tweets on Saturday (14 September) Malala claimed that she held various interactions with Kashmiri residents and human right lawyers, journalists and students.

Based on these supposed interactions she concluded that Kashmiris have been cut-off from the world hence it took a lot of work to interact with Kashmiri girls.

In one such tweet Malala quoted a girl as saying, “I feel purposeless and depressed because I can’t go to school. I missed my exams on 12 August and I feel my future is insecure now”.

Social media users soon questioned the authenticity of this quote by pointing out that 12 August being Eid was a gazetted holiday which meant schools and colleges across the state would have been closed.