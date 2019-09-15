Maradu flat case : “We are not responsible”, says Maradu flat builders

An all-party meet has been called in the Maradu flat issue. The government will convene an all-party meet on Tuesday as the deadline for the evacuation ends today. The opposition had proposed this directive earlier. The government planned to take further stand after knowing the opinion of various parties. The meet is called after political parties declared their support to the residents of the flat.

Meantime, the builders said they are no longer responsibility for the flats sold by them. The builders gave a letter to Marad Municipal Secretary, stating that they have no responsibility in the matter and that the flat has been sold to the current owners. The letter said the owners were not cooperating in the evacuation of the flats and asked the government to take further action.

The notice of Maradu municipality had asked the residents of the flat to evacuate by five days as part of executing the order of the Supreme Court. As many of the residents had not accepted the notice, it was later stuck on top of the building. In response to this notice, the builders said they have no responsibility. The flats were legally sold to the owners. They are not currently involved with the project. The owners themselves are paying tax. Why the municipality then issued a notice, the builders asked.